BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31219 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, Sun Protection Glass, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Automatic Air Conditioning, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Split Folding Rear Seats, Front Sport Seats, Parking Distance Control, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Multi Function Steering Wheel, DAB Digital Radio, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, BMW TeleServices, Auto Drive Away Locking System

  • Ad ID
    402688
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31219 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£22,721

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

