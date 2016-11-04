loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35839 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Business Navigation System, Leather Trim, 18" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Front Sport Seats, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Automatic Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, DAB Digital Radio, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, BMW TeleServices, Auto Drive Away Locking System, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket

  • Ad ID
    402686
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35839 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£20,961

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

