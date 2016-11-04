loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18907 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral Grey

Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Automatic Air Conditioning, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Park Distance Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Front Sport Seats, Extended Interior Light Package, DAB Digital Radio, Auto Drive Away Locking System, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel

  • Ad ID
    402683
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18907 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£21,781

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

