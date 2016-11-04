BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15114 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue
Business Navigation System, 18" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Sport Automatic Transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run Flat Tyres, Roof Rails, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Sports Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking
Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016