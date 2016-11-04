loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15114 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

Business Navigation System, 18" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Sport Automatic Transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run Flat Tyres, Roof Rails, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Sports Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    414937
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15114 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£22,731

Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

