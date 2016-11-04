BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10657 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, Sport Automatic Transmission, Servotronic Steering, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Sport Seats, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, M Sport Pack, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking
Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016