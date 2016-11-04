loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10657 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, Sport Automatic Transmission, Servotronic Steering, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Sport Seats, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, M Sport Pack, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402680
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10657 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£26,991

Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

