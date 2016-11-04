loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15203 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Sun Protection Glass, Sport Automatic Transmission, Servotronic Steering, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Park Distance Control, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, DAB Digital Radio, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    402679
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15203 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£23,561

Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

