BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - XENONS - HEATED LEATHE

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - XENONS - HEATED LEATHE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65850 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
This Black Sapphire 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Business Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Paddle Shift, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sports Seats, Roof Rails, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering, Upgraded Wheels. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation,
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom
