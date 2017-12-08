loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] Hatchback

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

2015 BMW 3 Series 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] Hatchback with 20200miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421586
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£23,990

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!