Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20200 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
2015 BMW 3 Series 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] Hatchback with 20200miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom
Dec 8, 2017
Apr 4, 2017