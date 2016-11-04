BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - 19 442M ALLOYS - HEATED LEATHER

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - 19 442M ALLOYS - HEATED LEATHER Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48752 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
This Estoril Blue 3 Series Features Harman/Kardon Sound System, LED Headlights, Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, High Beam Assistant, M Sport Plus pack, BMW Business Satellite Navigation, M Sport braking system, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Black Panel Display, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Roof Rails, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016