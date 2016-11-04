loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - 19 442M ALLOYS - HEATED LEATHER

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - 19 442M ALLOYS - HEATED LEATHER Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48752 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Estoril Blue 3 Series Features Harman/Kardon Sound System, LED Headlights, Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, High Beam Assistant, M Sport Plus pack, BMW Business Satellite Navigation, M Sport braking system, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Black Panel Display, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Roof Rails, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407775
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48752 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
