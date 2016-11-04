BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEA

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEA Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27519 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
This Alpine White 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Servotronic Steering, M Sport braking system, Paddle Shift, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Cl
Imperial Car Supermarkets Fleet
Hook, RG278SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016