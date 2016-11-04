loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEA

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - HEATED LEA Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27519 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

This Alpine White 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Servotronic Steering, M Sport braking system, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, 19 inch alloys, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Rain Sensors. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Cl

  • Ad ID
    405245
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27519 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
