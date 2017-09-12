BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17441 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
19" M Star spoke alloy wheels - Style 403M, Run-flat tyres, Sun Protection Pack, Heated front sports seats, Media pack - Professional - 3 Series
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Irvine)
KA128BZ,
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...