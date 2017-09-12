loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

£25,998
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17441 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

19" M Star spoke alloy wheels - Style 403M, Run-flat tyres, Sun Protection Pack, Heated front sports seats, Media pack - Professional - 3 Series

  • Ad ID
    323930
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17441 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Irvine)
KA128BZ,
United Kingdom

