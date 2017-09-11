loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

£21,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14575 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Navigation system Business advanced, BMW teleservices, BMW emergency call, Push button starter, Run flat tyre indicator, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlight beam throw control, Daytime running lights, Heated windscreen washer jets, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Shark fin roof aerial, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, M sports leather steering wheel, Interior lights pack - 3 Series Saloon, Hill start assist, Dynamic brake control, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Electronic immobiliser, Drive Performance Control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318347
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14575 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Arnold Clark Ford (Strathaven)
ML106UB,
United Kingdom

