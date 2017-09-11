BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14575 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Navigation system Business advanced, BMW teleservices, BMW emergency call, Push button starter, Run flat tyre indicator, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, 'Guide me home' headlamps, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlight beam throw control, Daytime running lights, Heated windscreen washer jets, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Shark fin roof aerial, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, M sports leather steering wheel, Interior lights pack - 3 Series Saloon, Hill start assist, Dynamic brake control, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Electronic immobiliser, Drive Performance Control
Arnold Clark Ford (Strathaven)
ML106UB,
United Kingdom
