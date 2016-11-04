loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14801 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Alpine White

Business Navigation System, Red Leather, 18" Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Servotronic Steering, Run Flat Tyres, Sport Automatic Transmission, Rear Centre Armrest, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Digital Radio, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    414938
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14801 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£21,711

Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

