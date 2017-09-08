loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Compare this car
£22,848
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11106 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

Business Navigation System, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels 19", Heated Front Seats, Model Designation Deletion, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Servotronic Steering, Front Sport Seats, Front Foglights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Rear Centre Armrest, Extended Interior Light Package, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Digital Radio, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315678
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11106 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone BMW Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24SR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed