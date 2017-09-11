loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Compare this car
£32,067
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Glacier Silver

Accessories

M Sport Plus Package, Media Pack BMW Professional, Navigation System Professional, 19" Alloys, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Servotronic Steering, Reversing Assist Camera, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High Beam Assist, Front Foglights, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Extended Interior Light Package, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Parking Distance Control, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Real Time Traffic Information

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320004
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed