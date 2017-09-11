BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Glacier Silver
M Sport Plus Package, Media Pack BMW Professional, Navigation System Professional, 19" Alloys, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Servotronic Steering, Reversing Assist Camera, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High Beam Assist, Front Foglights, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Extended Interior Light Package, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Parking Distance Control, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Real Time Traffic Information
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
