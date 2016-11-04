loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - DRIVING ASSISTANT - M S

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - DRIVING ASSISTANT - M S Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39967 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

This White 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Driving Assistant, M Sport braking system, Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Adaptive LED Headlights, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Music Collection, LED Daytime Running Lights, High Beam Assistant, Rear Privacy Glass, DVD Player, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering, Four Wheel Drive. Click Visit

  • Ad ID
    405189
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39967 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
