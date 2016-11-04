BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - DRIVING ASSISTANT - M S

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - DRIVING ASSISTANT - M S Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39967 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
This White 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Driving Assistant, M Sport braking system, Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Adaptive LED Headlights, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Music Collection, LED Daytime Running Lights, High Beam Assistant, Rear Privacy Glass, DVD Player, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering, Four Wheel Drive. Click Visit
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016