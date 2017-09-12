loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - AUTO PARK - REVERSE CAM

Compare this car
£19,298
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - AUTO PARK - REVERSE CAM Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75323 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

This Black Sapphire 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Park Assist, Reversing Camera, Xenon Headlights, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Paddle Shift, Music Collection, DVD Player, M Sport braking system, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, 3 Zone Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Sports Seats, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering, Upgrad

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321593
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    75323 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Imperial Car Supermarkets Fleet
Hook, RG278SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed