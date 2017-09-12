BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - AUTO PARK - REVERSE CAM

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HARMAN/KARDON - AUTO PARK - REVERSE CAM Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75323 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
This Black Sapphire 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Park Assist, Reversing Camera, Xenon Headlights, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Paddle Shift, Music Collection, DVD Player, M Sport braking system, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, 3 Zone Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Sports Seats, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering, Upgrad
Imperial Car Supermarkets Fleet
Hook, RG278SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...