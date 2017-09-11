BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - CLIMATE CONTROL - MULTI-FUNCTION STEERI

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - CLIMATE CONTROL - MULTI-FUNCTION STEERI Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10978 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
This Alpine White 3 Series Features Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Parking Sensors, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors, Four Wheel Drive.
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom
