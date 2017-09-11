loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - CLIMATE CONTROL - MULTI-FUNCTION STEERI

£24,498
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - CLIMATE CONTROL - MULTI-FUNCTION STEERI Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10713 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

This 3 Series Features Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Parking Sensors, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors, Four Wheel Drive.

  • Ad ID
    318342
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10713 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

