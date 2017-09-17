BMW 3 SERIES 335d Sport Plus 2dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d Sport Plus 2dr Step Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79238 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Space Grey Metallic
Professional Media Package,M Sport Suspension Deletion,Front Sport Seats,Heated Front Seats,Front & Rear Park Distance Control,Voice Control,Sun Protection Glass
Sytner Harold Wood BMW
Romford, RM30GX, Essex
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...