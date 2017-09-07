BMW 3 SERIES 335d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Pro Media] - XENONS - HEATED LEATHER - PADDLE S

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Pro Media] - XENONS - HEATED LEATHER - PADDLE S Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16631 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
This Mineral Grey 3 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Music Collection, DVD Player, M Sport Plus pack, M Sport braking system, Electric Adjustable Seats, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors.
