BMW 3 SERIES 335d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Pro Media] - XENONS - HEATED LEATHER - PADDLE S

£23,994
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Pro Media] - XENONS - HEATED LEATHER - PADDLE S Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16631 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

This Mineral Grey 3 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Music Collection, DVD Player, M Sport Plus pack, M Sport braking system, Electric Adjustable Seats, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors.

  • Ad ID
    313651
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16631 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

