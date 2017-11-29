loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 335D M SPORT 2007

Map

car description

**COMING SOON**;;2007/57 BMW 335d M-Sport 2dr Coupe;Automatic with Paddle Shift;Diesel;93,000 miles;Full Service History;Black Sapphire Metallic Bodywork;Saddle Brown Dakota Leather Upholstery;Fine Wood Trim - Grey Poplar;Heated Seats with Electronic Adjustment and Drivers Memory;Electric Glass Sunroof;BMW Professional Navigation System;Voice Input System;BMW Assist;USB/AUX Audio Interface;Dual Climate Control ;Rear Parking Distance Control;Cruise Control with Braking Function;BMW Bluetooth Preparation;Xenon Headlights;;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410314
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    29/11/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    335D M SPORT
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,995

Byards Leap, Cranwell, Sleaford
Sleaford, NG34 8EY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!