BMW 3 SERIES 330i SPORT AUTO 2001

£7,499
car description

EXTREMELY RARE BMW E46 BMW 3 SERIES. FINISHED IN ALPINE WHITE, GENUINE SPORT MODEL WITH SUNROOF. RUST FREE LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE, NEWLY IMPORTED BY US DIRECT FROM SOUTH JAPAN WHERE IT HAS LIVED A SHELTERED LIFE. THIS MUST BE ONE OF THE CLEANEST UNRESTORED LOW MILEAGE E46'S AVAILABLE (Without spending double).

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308826
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    21535 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.979
  • Engine Model
    330i SPORT AUTO
Unit 4 Actons Walk,, Wigan,
Wigan, WN3 4HN, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

