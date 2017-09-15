loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330I SE LEATHER+BLUETOOTH+CRUISE

£4,990
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330I SE LEATHER+BLUETOOTH+CRUISE Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 120000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Black

18inch Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth,Cruise Control,Full Leather Interior,Parking Sensors,Tinted Glass,Auto Lights,Aux Point,COMPLETE WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY WITH 10 SERVICE STAMPS, RECENT CLUTCH AND FLYWHEEL AT 116K, SERVICED PRIOR TO DELIVERY,X2 KEYS, Full service history, Full Leather Interior, 18inch Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Tinted Glass, Voice Control, Aux Point, Fog Lights, Dual Climate, Auto Lights, Auto Wipers, Isofix. 5 seats, Black, A STUNNING EXAMPLE OF THE BMW 330 IN TOP CONDITION FOR THE YEAR, GREAT BODYWORK, LOOKS AND DRIVES SUPERB, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, SERVICED AT 14K,26K,41K,55K,72K,85K,103K,112K,116K,120K BE QUICK ON THIS ONE!!! All Vehicles Come With A 60 Point Pre-Delivery Inspection, New MOT (Where Applicable) And 3 Months Warranty. 12 MONTHS FREE AA BREAKDOWN COVER AND FULL AA HISTORY CHECK INCLUDED, FINANCE AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO STATUS,Please Ring 01179 321977 sales@swanmotorcompany.co.uk ***VIDEO AVAILABLE ON REQUEST***,, LOW RATE FINANCE,ALL CIRCUMSTANCES CONSIDERED (BS30 6EF) FOR SAT NAV Out of hours 07435969458

  • Ad ID
    326557
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
Swan Motor Company
Bristol, BS306EF, Bristol
United Kingdom

