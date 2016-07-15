loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330I SE Auto

£5,750
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330I SE Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Joseph Sutton Motor Company ltd is very pleased to offer this BMW 330i SE Coupe to the market. Finished in Metallic Space Grey with Black Dakota Leather Trim., Upgrades - Alloy Wheels - 18 inch MV3 Alloys, Electric Drivers Seat with Memory, Driver/Passenger Seat Heating, High Beam Assistant Headlights, Lights Package, Radio BMW Professional, Black High Gloss Interior Trim, Last serviced on 15/07/2016 at 103,327 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Parking Aid (Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Control, Tinted Glass (All Round), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD). 4 seats, Metallic Grey, low rate finance available with no payment for 2 months. This vehicle can be supplied with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, charged at an additional 595. Part exchanges welcome. All weather Indoor Showroom; view this car whatever the weather. Car prices checked daily to insure they are best value for money. Debit/credit cards accepted. For E-Brochure including photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call 01580 849428 or email sales@josephsutton.co.uk, All vehicles come with Free AA Breakdown Cover or Membership upgrade 5,750

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313331
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
Joseph Sutton Motor Co Ltd
TN171LP, Kent
United Kingdom

