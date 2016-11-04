loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330I M SPORT TOURING Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330I M SPORT TOURING Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8690 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402976
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8690 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£31,995

Farnborough BMW
Farnborough, GU146TL, Hampshire
United Kingdom

