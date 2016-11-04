BMW 3 SERIES 330I M SPORT TOURING Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330I M SPORT TOURING Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8690 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Silver
Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016