BMW 3 SERIES 330i M SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330i M SPORT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79502 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Black
Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Traction Control, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Engine Immobiliser, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,==FULL SERVICE HISTORY==SERVICED AT 14K, 25K, 30K, 40K, 42K, 48K, 50K, 54K, 64K AND AT 79K==PADDLE SHIFT==FULL LEATHER==HEATED SEATS==REAR PARKING SENSORS==CRUISE CONTROL==AIR CON==
Next 2 Drive
NE129TA
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016