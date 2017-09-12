loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330i M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media]

£31,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330i M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Professional Media package,M Sport Plus package,Brushed Aluminium interior trim,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322859
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

