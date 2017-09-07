BMW 3 SERIES 330i M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Estoril Blue
Satellite Navigation, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Plus Package, Heated Front Seats, Servotronic Steering, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Sun Protection Glass, Sport Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, DAB Digital Radio, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom
