BMW 3 SERIES 330i M Sport 4dr Step Auto

£26,886
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Black Dakota Leather, 19" Alloys, M Sport Plus Package, Heated Front Seats, Servotronic Steering, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Sun Protection Glass, Sport Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, DAB Digital Radio, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311872
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom

