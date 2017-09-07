BMW 3 SERIES 330i M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14665 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Estoril Blue Metallic
Professional Media package,Windscreen with grey shade band,Brushed Aluminium interior trim,Electric Glass Sunroof,Exterior Folding Mirrors with Anti Dazzle,Driver & Front Passenger Lumbar support,Extended storage,High-beam Assistant,Headlight wash,Cherished number not included with vehicle
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...