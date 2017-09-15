BMW 3 SERIES 330i M Sport 2dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330i M Sport 2dr Step Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52193 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Titanium Silver Metallic
19'' light alloy Double-spoke style 313M Alloy Wheels,Electric Fold Exterior Mirrors,Front Armrest with sliding adjustment,Fine Brushed Aluminium interior trim,Front Seat heating,Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC),BMW Assist,BMW Assist online portal,Voice Control,M Sport steering wheel wth gearshift paddle,Sun protection glass,Media Package - BMW Professional,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionality
Sytner Birmingham BMW
Birmingham, B13QJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...