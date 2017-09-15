loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 330i M Sport 2dr Step Auto

Compare this car
£15,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330i M Sport 2dr Step Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52193 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Titanium Silver Metallic

Accessories

19'' light alloy Double-spoke style 313M Alloy Wheels,Electric Fold Exterior Mirrors,Front Armrest with sliding adjustment,Fine Brushed Aluminium interior trim,Front Seat heating,Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC),BMW Assist,BMW Assist online portal,Voice Control,M Sport steering wheel wth gearshift paddle,Sun protection glass,Media Package - BMW Professional,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone functionality

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325903
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52193 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Birmingham BMW
Birmingham, B13QJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed