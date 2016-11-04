loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive SE 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive SE 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34422 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White

17'' light alloy wheels V-spoke style 395,Towbar. electrically folding,Roof rails. matt aluminium,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory,Seat heating. front,Interior comfort package,Visibility package

  • Ad ID
    403540
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34422 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£18,500

Sytner Leicester BMW
Leicester, LE191UY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

