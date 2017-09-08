loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport Step Auto

£19,798
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23525 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: WHITE

Satellite Navigation, Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Reverse Parking Aid, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer

  • Ad ID
    316735
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23525 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Motor Depot Birmingham
Birmingham, B330JJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

