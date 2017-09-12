loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 330D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto

Compare this car
£32,895
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330D XDRIVE M SPORT Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321260
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Brighton BMW
Brighton, BN411YH, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed