BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - M SPORT PLUS PACK - HARMAN

£20,998
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - M SPORT PLUS PACK - HARMAN Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52701 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Features Panoramic Glass Sunroof, M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Head-Up Display, Harman/Kardon Sound System, M Sport braking system, Reversing Camera, Dakota Leather, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input/Music Collection, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Variable Damper Control, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, 3 Zone Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Sports Seats, Roof Rails, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats,Electric Boot, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Click Visit Website for full serv

  • Ad ID
    314284
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52701 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

