BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - M SPORT PLUS PACK - HARMAN

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - M SPORT PLUS PACK - HARMAN Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52701 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Features Panoramic Glass Sunroof, M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Head-Up Display, Harman/Kardon Sound System, M Sport braking system, Reversing Camera, Dakota Leather, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input/Music Collection, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Variable Damper Control, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, 3 Zone Climate Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Sports Seats, Roof Rails, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats,Electric Boot, DVD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Click Visit Website for full serv
Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom
