BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Prof Media]

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Prof Media] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53513 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral Grey

Accessories

M Sport Pack, 18" Alloys, Black Dakota Leather, Servotronic Steering, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Roof Rails, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, Front Foglights, Park Distance Control, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, M Sport Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402675
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53513 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£18,051

Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

