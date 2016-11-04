loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40085 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Satellite navigation, Adaptive M Sports suspension, Front/rear park distance control, Full leather, Heated front sports seats, Automatic tailgate operation, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, DAB Digital radio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlight beam throw control, Electric front and rear windows with one touch/convenient open/close function, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, M sports leather steering wheel, Interior lights pack - 3 Series Touring, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Hill start assist, Tyre pressure monitor, Sports function on gearbox with steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles, 18" M Star spoke alloy wheels - Style 400M, BMW emergency call, CD Changer preparation, Ambient lighting, Multi-function controls for steering wheel

  • Ad ID
    414928
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40085 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
