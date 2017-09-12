loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Compare this car
£24,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19840 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic

Accessories

M Sport Plus package,BMW Navigation package,Multi-function controls for steering wheel,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19840 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed