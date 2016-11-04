loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25789 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

* No Admin Fees. Request A Video For This Car. HPI Checked. 90 Point Vehicle Check. Free MOTs For Life. P/X Welcome. Free Winter Checks * Features - Drive Performance Control, M sports suspension, Automatic dimming rear view mirror, Body colour door mirrors, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Heated door mirrors, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Electric front and rear windows with one touch/convenient open/close function, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear window with automatic switch off, Heated windscreen washer jets, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Rear wash/wipe, BBody colour roof mouldings, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Chrome exhaust tailpipe, Door sill finishers, Front ornamental grille with black kidney bars and chrome bezel, High gloss shadow line, Metallic paint * Prices Checked Daily To Ensure Excellent Value For Money

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413454
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25789 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,000

Hendy Car Store
Exeter, EX28NT, Devon
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!