BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25789 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver
* No Admin Fees. Request A Video For This Car. HPI Checked. 90 Point Vehicle Check. Free MOTs For Life. P/X Welcome. Free Winter Checks * Features - Drive Performance Control, M sports suspension, Automatic dimming rear view mirror, Body colour door mirrors, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Heated door mirrors, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Electric front and rear windows with one touch/convenient open/close function, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear window with automatic switch off, Heated windscreen washer jets, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Rear wash/wipe, BBody colour roof mouldings, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Chrome exhaust tailpipe, Door sill finishers, Front ornamental grille with black kidney bars and chrome bezel, High gloss shadow line, Metallic paint * Prices Checked Daily To Ensure Excellent Value For Money
Hendy Car Store
Exeter, EX28NT, Devon
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016