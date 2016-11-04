loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Fully Loaded, Full Leather Interior,Sat Nav, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, ABS, Traction Control, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Alloy Wheels,Etc

  • Ad ID
    417426
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£19,995

Auto Station
Elgin, IV308RY, Moray
United Kingdom

