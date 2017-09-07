loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media]

£21,761
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28318 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Sat Nav l Leather l Bluetooth Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Cruise Control,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Push Button Boot,Start/Stop Button

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313057
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28318 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
CarShop Norwich
Norwich, NR32AW, Norfolk
United Kingdom

