BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59773 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
This Mineral Grey 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Music Collection, DVD Player, M Sport braking system, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Driving Aids, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Roof Rails, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Electric Boot, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Rain Sen
Imperial Car Supermarket Northampton
NN15NG,
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...