BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS

£21,798
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59773 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

This Mineral Grey 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Music Collection, DVD Player, M Sport braking system, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Seats, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Driving Aids, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Roof Rails, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Electric Boot, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Rain Sen

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318333
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59773 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarket Northampton
NN15NG,
United Kingdom

