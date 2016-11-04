BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34829 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver
This Glacier Silver 3 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Coral Red Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Music Collection, DVD Player, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Split Folding Rear Seats, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Roof Rails, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Daytime Running Lights, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full
Imperial Car Supermarkets Fleet
Hook, RG278SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016