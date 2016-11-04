loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY -

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto [Business Media] - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34829 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

This Glacier Silver 3 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Coral Red Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Music Collection, DVD Player, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Split Folding Rear Seats, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Roof Rails, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Daytime Running Lights, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412964
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34829 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,750

Imperial Car Supermarkets Fleet
Hook, RG278SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!