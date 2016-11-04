BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - AUTO PARK - REVERSE CAM - HEATED LEATHE

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - AUTO PARK - REVERSE CAM - HEATED LEATHE Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42561 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue
This Blue 3 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Park Assist, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Black Panel Display, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Music Collection, DVD Player, High Beam Assistant, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Auto Headlights, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for ful
Imperial Car Supermarkets Fleet
Hook, RG278SH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016