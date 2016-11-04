loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - AUTO PARK - REVERSE CAM - HEATED LEATHE

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - AUTO PARK - REVERSE CAM - HEATED LEATHE Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42561 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Blue 3 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Park Assist, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Black Panel Display, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Music Collection, DVD Player, High Beam Assistant, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 19 inch alloys, Auto Headlights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Boot, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering, Four Wheel Drive. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for ful

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407008
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42561 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£19,990

Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom

