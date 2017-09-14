loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Saloon

Compare this car
£24,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10970 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

2015 BMW 3 Series 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Saloon with 10970miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325150
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10970 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed