BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS - H

£21,445
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto [Prof Media] - HARMAN/KARDON - XENONS - H Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33108 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

This Estoril Blue 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Paddle Shift, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Sports Seats, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Rear Privacy Glass, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering.

  • Ad ID
    322228
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33108 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
