BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue
Satellite Navigation, Black Dakota Leather, Media Pack, Interior Comfort Package, M Sport Plus Package, Reversing Assist Camera, Comfort Access, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Centre Armrest, Sun Protection Glass, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sport Seats, Extended Storage, Heated Front Seats, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, DAB Digital Radio, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom
