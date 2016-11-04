loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY -

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 330d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52875 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

This Mineral Grey 3 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Electric Folding Mirrors, Music Collection, DVD Player, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Paddle Shift, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Cruise Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Auto Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors, Servotronic Steering. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411912
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    52875 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,298

Imperial Cars Exeter
EX28NB
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!